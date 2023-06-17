Crews investigate fire at southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire crews began battling a house fire Saturday.
Authorities said crews were dispatched to a home on Plainville Drive in southwest Atlanta sometime after 6:10 a.m.
Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins says she sees heavy smoke coming from a still very active fire investigation.
Authorities have not said what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
The investigation remains ongoing.
