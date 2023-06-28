Crews continue to work on repairing busy road where SUV was swallowed up in hole

ATLANTA — Crews are still working to fix a hole in a popular road. The road collapsed Tuesday and it’s still not fixed.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was there monitoring the progress as tons and tons of gravel and concrete were put into the pit. That’s on the heels of the installation of a new sewer pipe.

As men and machines worked to repair a big hole in the middle of Ponce De Leon Avenue in midtown Atlanta Wednesday afternoon, neighbors say they won’t forget how it all happened a day earlier.

“The car was like ‘this,’ so when he opened the door, it went like ‘that.’ It was still sinking,” witness Chris Baum said.

Baum was at the corner of Ponce and Penn when an SUV was swallowed up when the street caved in. The driver and his wife weren’t hurt.

Beverly Miller runs the pizza place on the corner and ran right over to them.

“I saw the truck, so I came to talk to the people who were in it. She said I was just coming by to have pizza,” Miller said.

Officials with Atlanta Watershed management say an old sewer line is at the root of the problem. The city crew spent much of the day excavating the spot to make room for the installation of a new pipe that’s two feet across and several feet long.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says once that’s done, the state will fix the road or supervise, should the city do it.

For much of the day, there was quite the buzz on the corner about an old snapshot: A big pit formed in front of the A&P Grocery Store in 1955. Some say it appears to be the same spot where the SUV went into the hole.

“And now it’s back again and it ate up somebody’s car,” Baum said.

The city hasn’t said when they expect to wrap up repairs. As for that old photo, officials with Atlanta Watershed and GDOT say they don’t have any records of why there was a hole here 68 years ago.

