Credit card readers ‘partially restored' at MARTA stations

ATLANTA - MARTA can process credit cards again after the transit agency's Breeze machines went down Thursday, causing headaches for cashless riders.
In a tweet Friday morning, MARTA said its Breeze system has been "partially restored."
UPDATE 10/4 7:06AM The Breeze system has been partially restored. Patrons will be able to process credit purchases, as well as cash, at the vending machines. Those using debit cards should process them as credit transactions.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) October 4, 2019
Riders can buy tickets for trains and buses using cash or credit, the tweet said. Those who use debit cards are asked to process their purchases as credit transactions.
Cards could not be used at all on Thursday after the Breeze machines went down, MARTA spokeswoman Stephany Fisher said. As a result, those who didn't have cash were allowed to ride for free.
Officials said they expect the Breeze machines to be fully restored by Tuesday.
This article was written by Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
