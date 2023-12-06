Crash has several lanes of busy I-20 shut down in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A crash on I-20 has several lanes shut down on Wednesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene on I-20 eastbound near Moreland Ave. and saw at least three right lanes closed.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the scene on the ground. Get the latest updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There appears to be at least one pickup truck involved in a crash.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

From NewsChopper 2′s view over the crash scene, traffic can be seen significantly backing up as cars trickle through.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Family of deacon who died after being tased by APD sues tow truck driver who assisted officer

©2023 Cox Media Group