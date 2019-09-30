Cox gives $6 million to connect Silver Comet to Atlanta

ATLANTA - The Silver Comet Trail is poised to become the longest paved trail in the United States once it connects to Atlanta, thanks to a $6 million donation from the Cox Foundation.
The Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and WSB-TV.
On Monday, the foundation announced the gift to the PATH Foundation to help it achieve its goal of creating 300 miles of trails in and around Atlanta by 2021.
The Silver Comet currently runs 94.5 miles from Anniston, Alabama to Smyrna in Cobb County. The extension will connect it to the Atlanta Beltline on the Westside, bringing the Comet to a record-setting 105.2 miles long.
