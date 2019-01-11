Councilman working to restore lights along roadway where woman was hit, killed

ATLANTA - A local city councilman is taking action in hopes of increasing visibility along a major state highway in northwest Atlanta where a local grandmother was hit and killed while walking at night.
Channel 2’s Alyssa Hyman was with Atlanta City Councilman Dustin Hillis as he flagged more than a dozen streetlights that were not working along James Jackson Parkway near Proctor Drive.
Marcella Bellamy, 70, was killed while walking in that area after she was hit by two cars. The first car never stopped.
Hillis now hopes better lighting along the road will make it safer for pedestrians.
“I came out to look at the streetlight outage, and in that process, I discovered not only one streetlight was out, but we had, unfortunately, 10-15 streetlights out,” Hillis said.
