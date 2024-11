On Friday, we reported on a family who claimed they had signed a lease and were paying rent on a home that had been previously foreclosed on. We have since learned from the company, Landa Properties, that the family was informed of the foreclosure in June and has not made any rental payments since or signed a new lease. We have also learned that the records provided to Channel 2 by the family were not legitimate.

