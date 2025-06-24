Cooling centers to open as people across metro get ready for extreme heat

ATLANTA — The city was wrapped in a thick, sticky blanket of Hotlanta heat on Monday.

In DeKalb County, Frontline Response opened a temporary cooling shelter to help the unhoused escape the extreme temperatures.

Frontline Response CEO Terry Tucker said this is only the second time they’ve opened a cooling shelter.

“We have a history of being here for the unhoused during cold weather—usually when it gets below 35 degrees. But what we’ve started to see over the last couple of weeks is these temperatures reaching the triple digits, and people can be just as susceptible to the heat as they are to the cold,” Tucker said.

The CEO said the center will remain open through at least Sunday, and they’re offering transportation to the shelter from the Decatur Library, Chamblee Library, and United Methodist Church.

“We want to make sure that if there’s any potential danger from the heat, we’ll be open,” Tucker said.

Meanwhile, Georgia Power spokesperson Matthew Kent said the electric company is prepared for an uptick in energy usage.

“We do have a reserve margin in cases like this—if we see extreme temperatures—to keep up with the power grid and demand,” Kent said.

Georgia Power is encouraging customers to prioritize efficiency during the summer months, offering the following strategies:

Ensure proper airflow by changing air filters regularly and keeping vents clear of obstructions.

by changing air filters regularly and keeping vents clear of obstructions. Turn off lights when not in use and close curtains during peak sun hours to keep the heat out.

when not in use and close curtains during peak sun hours to keep the heat out. Seal around windows and doors with caulk and weather-stripping to prevent air leaks.

with caulk and weather-stripping to prevent air leaks. Wash full loads of clothes in cold water and clean the lint trap before each use to increase dryer efficiency.

in cold water and clean the lint trap before each use to increase dryer efficiency. Replace incandescent bulbs with ENERGY STAR-certified LED lights, which use up to 75% less energy.

with ENERGY STAR-certified LED lights, which use up to 75% less energy. Use large appliances outside of peak hours (2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) to help maintain a cooler home environment.

Kent said the company also offers several affordability programs to help customers reduce their energy costs.

“There’s our income-qualified program that people can apply for on the Georgia Power website, and then there’s also our EASE program, which is available to customers with a household income under $42,000 a year,” Kent said.

