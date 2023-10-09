Consul-general calls attack on Israel ‘the ugly face of terror’ not seen since ISIS

ATLANTA — Israel’s consulate to the Southeastern United States is located here in Atlanta and the consul-general says she’s receiving messages of support.

Consul-General Anat Sultan-Dadon called the attacks on Israel murder and promised the military would move into action to neutralize Hamas.

“I think that any Israeli is in pain today,” Sultan-Dadon said.

Sultan-Dadon told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that she mourns for the hundreds of soldiers and civilians killed in Hamas’ surprise attack on her country -- but she’s also angry.

“This is terror. This is the ugly face of terror the likes of which we haven’t seen in the Middle East since ISIS,” Sultan-Dadon said.

The consul-general said since the attack, she’s received messages of support from the Jewish community and from elected officials across Georgia.

Over the weekend, dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested outside the consulate in midtown, insisting Hamas’ attack on Israel was only in response to years of abuse by the Israeli government.

“We are here to say that Palestine will be free,” one protester said. “In a time of unprecedented events that we have witnessed this weekend, unprecedented, we see how fallible the Israeli occupation truly is.”

The consul-general rejects any claims of justification by Hamas and its supporters and insists the Israeli military will act soon to neutralize that organization.

“We are determined to protect our country. We are determined to protect our people, and we are determined for the IDF to act so that never again will we see the images that we will see now,” Sultan-Dadon said.

The consul general said she also got a message of support from Gov. Brian Kemp.

She accompanied Kemp to Israel this past summer on an economic mission.

