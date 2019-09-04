Construction work near Peachtree Road to snarl traffic

ATLANTA - Part of a major Atlanta road is closed for construction work this week.
One lane on Collier Road near Peachtree Road is closed until Monday as crews work to widen the street, Piedmont Atlanta Hospital said in a news release. The road will close again from Oct. 25 to 31.
The sidewalk along the north side of Collier Road — where Piedmont Atlanta sits — will be closed until January 2020.
A second left turn lane will from Collier Road onto Peachtree Road will be added, according to the release. Sidewalks around the hospital will also expand.
The hospital is paying Brasfield & Gorrie contractors $3.6 million for the work, which is expected to be completed early next year, according to the release. Piedmont Atlanta deeded nearly an acre of land to the city for the project.
“In addition to easing congestion and improving traffic flow in the area, this project will allow more safe space for pedestrians to walk,” Piedmont Atlanta CEO Patrick M. Battey said in a statement.
The construction site sits near the new Piedmont Atlanta Tower, which is set to open in late summer 2020. The tower will have 408 beds and 13 new operating rooms.
