Composers of color creating historic music in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Opera’s Jessica Kiger says a new day has dawned.

“Traditionally, composers of opera are white men,” Kiger said.

The opera is making a change.

It partnered with the Morehouse College School of Music and hosted what’s known as the 96-Hour Opera Project.

“It was an amazing opportunity that the Atlanta Opera provided,” composer Dave Ragland said.

Ragland was a member of one of the five teams of composers and librettists from under-represented communities.

It was a competition to create new music to celebrate the lives of three local Black heroes of the early 20th century: Carrie Steele Logan, who founded the nation’s first Black orphanage; Dr. Beatrice Blanche Saunders, one of the first Black physicians to perform surgery in Georgia; and Photographer Thomas Askew, who won awards for his pictures of Black life in Atlanta during the early 1900′s.

“It was a celebration. Celebrating Atlanta history, but also celebrating the creation of new music,” Ragland said.

The team of Ragland and Selda Sahin were the winners.

“It’s important for us to create an avenue for composers and librettists of color to show their work. It’s truly an honor to present their work and be a vehicle for these wonderful, talented people,” Kiger said.

Ragland will spend the next year refining his award-winning work called “Steele Roots,” which is about the life of Carrie Steele Logan.

It will premiere at The Atlanta Opera in 2025.

