Companies make major donation to Atlanta Community Food Bank to meet holiday needs

EAST POINT, Ga. — With Thanksgiving just a week away, the Atlanta Community Food Bank is gearing up to make sure people have enough food for the holidays and beyond.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the food bank’s main headquarters and warehouse on Wednesday, where three major companies donated pallets of food.

Representatives from Walmart, Bimbo Bakeries and Tyson Foods toured the warehouse Wednesday.

“Kids are out of school starting on Monday for a whole week and that means that many more meals families have to provide at home,” Kyle Waide with Atlanta Community Food Bank said.

Those companies donated 25,000 pounds of protein and 5,000 pounds of bread at a crucial time of need for the food bank.

“We cannot do this alone and have great community partners who care about doing the right thing,” Walmart’s Chaz McAfee said about the companies who joined Walmart in donating.

“We’re definitely blessed to work with Tyson and Walmart to get this out to the community, especially this time of year with it being Thanksgiving,” Jeffrey Smith with Bimbo Bakeries said.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works with 700 partners to get the food out into the community through local food pantries, community centers, and shelters.

“We’re actually now serving as many or more people as we did at the height of the pandemic - distributing more food than at any point in our history,” Waide said.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed 115 million pounds of food last year.

They’ll be 10% over that total in 2023.

©2023 Cox Media Group