  • Community gathers for annual service honoring fallen Atlanta police officers

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - City leaders and community members gathered Tuesday for a service honoring Atlanta police officers killed in the line of duty. 

    Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock and more leaders led the ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church. 

    Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the church for the 28th Annual Atlanta Police Memorial Service. The event pays tribute to the lives of the APD's 88 fallen officers. 

