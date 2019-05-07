Community gathers for annual service honoring fallen Atlanta police officers

ATLANTA - City leaders and community members gathered Tuesday for a service honoring Atlanta police officers killed in the line of duty.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, Rev. Dr. Raphael G. Warnock and more leaders led the ceremony at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach was at the church for the 28th Annual Atlanta Police Memorial Service. The event pays tribute to the lives of the APD's 88 fallen officers.
We'll have an inside look at the service, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Gov. Brian Kemp signs anti-abortion 'Heartbeat' bill into law
- Fight at middle school carries over to girl's house ... and parents jump in
- WANTED! U.S. Marshals issue reward for info on escaped inmate
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}