Community bonds with first responders at ‘National Night Out’ events held around metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Residents across several counties participated in ‘National Night Out’ events on Tuesday, aimed at strengthening community bonds with first responders.

Despite the rain, communities in Cobb County, including Marietta and Austell, engaged in activities designed to connect citizens with local law enforcement and emergency services.

In Marietta, families gathered on Callaway Road, where children had the chance to meet first responders and enjoy various activities, including the opportunity to adopt free puppies.

Austell’s event, held at Legion Field Park, marked its third annual celebration featuring performances by DJ Que, the South Cobb High School Band, and the Extraordinary Productions Dance Company.

Channel 2’s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell served as the emcee for the Austell event.

In downtown Atlanta, Centennial Olympic Park hosted activities where kids interacted with the Atlanta Police Department’s SWAT team, fire crews, the K-9 team, and even played on a firetruck.

Sandy Springs offered a variety of experiences, including stepping into a SWAT vehicle, learning CPR in an ambulance, playing tag with a dinosaur, and participating in a fire truck race with hoses.

