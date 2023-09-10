Commerce police ask for help investigating multiple auto break-ins

COMMERCE, Ga. — The Commerce Police Department is asking the public for help after a series of automotive break-ins on the north side of the city.

According to officers, residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles to avoid becoming potential victims.

Surveillance footage obtained by police shows a small view of two suspects believed to have entered the vehicles.

Commerce police also urge residents not to leave any valuable items inside their vehicles to keep them safe.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact Det. Adam King of the Commerce Police Department.

He can be reached by phone at 706-372-7675, or by email.

