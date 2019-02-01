  • Clerk shot while trying to stop attempted robbery inside store, police say

    ATLANTA - Atlatna police are investigating after a clerk was shot during arobbery.

    The victim was inside the store at 1955 Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta when a man came in with a gun and tried to rob the food mart.

    The clerk began to struggle with the robber and a shot was fired, hitting the clerk in the arm.

    He was taken to the hospital and the robber ran from the scene.

    NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed officers going in and out of Star Groceries and interviewing people on the scene.

