Clerk shot while trying to stop attempted robbery inside store, police say

ATLANTA - Atlatna police are investigating after a clerk was shot during arobbery.
The victim was inside the store at 1955 Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta when a man came in with a gun and tried to rob the food mart.
The clerk began to struggle with the robber and a shot was fired, hitting the clerk in the arm.
He was taken to the hospital and the robber ran from the scene.
NewsChopper 2 over the scene showed officers going in and out of Star Groceries and interviewing people on the scene.
