Cleanup phase underway after fiery train derailment in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA — Cleanup continued into the evening Friday after a fiery train wreck in Northwest Atlanta.

No one was hurt, and there is no immediate health risk at this time for neighbors, according to the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department.

Eight cars derailed at CSX’s Howell Yard near Chattahoochee Ave. NW around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

CSX told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that a Norfolk Southern train pushing into the yard hit a standing CSX train, causing cars carrying plastic pellets to turn over. It also ruptured a diesel fuel tank on a locomotive.

Some of that diesel fuel spilled into a nearby creek, according to a CSX spokesperson.

That fuel ignited, and firefighters worked to keep flames from nearby homes.

People who live nearby, like Derek Scott, said they’re used to railyard noises, but this was an unfamiliar rumbling sound.

“This was a little different,” said Scott.

Atlanta Fire First Deputy Chief James McLemore said about 1,200 gallons of fuel burned.

He said CSX put up dikes to contain the runoff. CSX is responsible for investigating and cleaning up.

At last check, Federal Railroad Administration data recorded 39 train accidents or incidents in Fulton County in 2023.

There have been 363 in the county since 2017. In that same time span, there have been 1,976 in the state.

“You never know,” Scott said. “You never know which morning those things happen.”

CSX said it will provide a final county on how much fuel and plastic spilled when available.

A spokesperson said the cleanup will involve removing those materials, derailed cars and making any needed track repairs.

Their statement to Channel 2 Action News says:

“Recovery efforts are underway in Atlanta, Ga. following a train derailment that occurred in CSX Howells Yard early Friday morning after a Norfolk Southern train came in contact with a standing CSX train at an interchange point located within the rail yard. A total of eight train cars derailed and one CSX locomotive was damaged. There were no injuries and there is no risk to the public. Approximately 485 gallons of diesel fuel was released from the fuel tank of the damaged locomotive. Some of the released fuel was consumed in the fire with the remainder spilled on the ground. Some of the diesel fuel that was released flowed from the derailment site into a nearby creek. The spilled fuel has been fully contained. CSX is working closely with U.S. EPA and Georgia EPD to recover the fuel and mitigate any potential environmental impact. This incident remains under investigation.”

