Clark Atlanta hires new head football coach

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta has a new head football coach.

The school announced Teddy Keaton as the school’s new head coach of the program on Monday.

Previously, Keaton coached at Allen University from 2018 to 2023 and helped the program to a 7-3 overall record in 2023.

“We are thrilled to have Coach Teddy Keaton join Clark Atlanta University as the new head coach of the Panthers football program. His experience and success in the SIAC make him an ideal fit for our university. We are confident that Coach Keaton’s leadership will take the Panthers to new heights. We are excited for the future of our football program under his guidance,” said President George T. French, Jr., Ph.D.

Keaton finished with an overall coaching record of 70-51 at Allen and served as the Assistant Athletic Director of Compliance and Contracts.

The school dismissed former Head Coach Willie Slater back in October, after starting the season 0-5. In 2023, Clark finished 0-10.

The school will hold a press conference introducing Keaton on Thursday morning.

