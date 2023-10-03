Clark Atlanta dismisses head football coach after slow start to season

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta has dismissed its football coach, the university announced on Monday night.

Coach Willie Slater ‘was relieved of his duties’ as the Clark Atlanta Panthers have begun the season 0-5.

This was an overarching decision from university leadership, according to a news release.

“This decision was not made lightly, a great deal of time was spent in thought and in discussions with people who love our university, students, faculty, alumni, leadership, and Coach Slater,” the university wrote.

Slater had been the head coach since February 2022.

The university thanked Slater for his contributions to the program but said this decision was in the best interest of its students.

Dr. Jerel Drew, the university’s athletic director, will soon announce the next steps for the program, according to the release.

The university said it encourages students and alumni to rally around student-athletes at this time.

