City to hold ribbon cutting to celebrate opening of Northeast Trail section of Atlanta Beltline

ATLANTA — The Atlanta BeltLine will celebrate the completion of the Northeast Trail section at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The newly completed section is the latest addition to the BeltLine’s mainline loop along Piedmont Park and includes the 10th Street and Monroe Drive intersection in midtown.

That intersection underwent a makeover in June, with the city raising it up to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

The project also included new crosswalks, pedestrian signals, traffic signals, and a plaza.

A bicycle crossing now feeds into a new entrance to the Eastside Trail, allowing cyclists to travel from the bike lane on 10th Street to the trail.

Several leaders from the city of Atlanta and Fulton County will be there.

The ribbon cutting is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Park Tavern on 10th Street.

