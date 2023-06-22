City of Atlanta teams up with several organizations to teach water safety

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has partnered with several groups to teach water safety.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is working with the YMCA of metro Atlanta, the American Red Cross, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The goal is to provide greater access to swimming lessons.

“Teaching children to be safe around water is not a luxury -- it is a life-saving necessity,” President and CEO of YMCA of metro Atlanta, Lauren Koontz said.

The state health department reports more than 100 Georgians drown each year.

Most of those drownings happen in June and July.

