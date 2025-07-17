City of Atlanta mourns death of first Black fire chief

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is remembering its first trailblazing Black fire chief.

Chief William Hamer died Thursday at the age of 86.

He was one of the original 16 Black firefighters to integrate the department in 1963.

Fire Chief Roderick Smith said Hamer’s work earned Atlanta Fire Rescue national respect.

His funeral is Friday at 3 p.m. at Hoosier United Methodist Church (2545 Benjamin E. Mays Drive SW) in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement:

“I am so saddened to learn that Atlanta’s first Black fire chief, William H. Hamer has passed away. Chief Hamer made history 40 years ago when Mayor Andrew Young appointed him to the post. But well before that, he was one of the original 16 Black firefighters who integrated Atlanta Fire Rescue in 1963. Most of us will never know the pressures of being the ‘first.’ What we do know though is that this city will never stop celebrating the legacy of fortitude, faith and fearlessness that Chief Hamer and his trailblazing compatriots have left with us.”

