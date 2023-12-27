City of Atlanta employees to receive additional pay raise, Mayor Dickens announces

ATLANTA — City of Atlanta employees will receive an additional pay raise in 2024, Mayor Andre Dickens announced on Wednesday.

The boost comes after the city previously approved a cost of living raise for 2024. Now, employees will receive a 3.5% raise, which is up from a 2.5% raise that was previously approved.

Dickens said this additional raise will cost the city $4 million more in salaries for next year.

“This is a heartfelt thank you to our employees and a recognition and reward for their dedication,” said Mayor Dickens. “It is also a strategic investment in the human capital that is critical to the City’s operations. As we await the results of the pay and class study, these enhancements reflect our continued commitment to our workforce and the financial stability of our city.”

Dickens noted the city would also maintain “competitive benefits for employees without a cost increase to them for the second year in a row.”

The city said this pay raise is possible because of higher-than-expected revenues from sales taxes and business licenses.

