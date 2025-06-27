City of Atlanta appoints new LGBTQ Affairs director on anniversary of Obergefell ruling

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced a new Director of the Division of LGBTQ Affairs on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized gay marriage in the United States.

The announcement came form the office of Mayor Andre Dickens, saying that Dewayne R. Queen would be the new LGBTQ affairs director.

Officials described Queen as having a passion for advocacy and years of leadership experience in both corporate and nonprofit sectors enhancing equity, access and opportunity for the diverse Atlanta LGBTQ community.

“As a city dedicated to creating opportunities for all, we welcome Dewayne Queen to our team in a role that will continue our Administration’s work to create innovative programming and opportunities for the LGBTQ community,” Dickens said in a statement.

Before working in the city government, Queen worked at Delta Air Lines for a decade, where he championed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to the mayor’s office.

For three years at Delta, Queen served as President of Delta’s LGBTQ Business Resource Group (EQUAL), which had him working with senior leadership at the company to “address workplace disparities, reestablish partnerships with organizations like the Human Rights Campaign and foster an inclusive culture that empowered employees to thrive.”

City officials said Queen’s work for nonprofit and public outreach efforts, and as a volunteer at Atlanta-area high schools, show his commitment to serving the city’s LGBTQ community.

“My intention is to lead with hope—hope that builds bridges, empowers voices, and ensures every LGBTQIA+ person feels seen, valued, and protected in the city we call home,” Queen said.

Queen’s first day as director is June 30.

