Christians of every denomination come together to observe Good Friday in Buckhead

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — At the Cathedral of Christ the King in Buckhead, Christians of all denominations gathered together for prayer and to observe Good Friday.

Good Friday prayer services have been the tradition at the Cathedral of Christ the King in Buckhead for the last 85 years, with more than one thousand worshipers of different churches attending service Friday morning.

Thousands more came to mass throughout the day from all over the city, and all Christian denominations.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

For the faithful like Vicki Escarra and friends, on a day like today, they come year after year.

“Oh my gosh, probably 25,” Escarra told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen, counting the times she’d been.

At the Buckhead cathedral, the service was standing room only on this Good Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

Monsignor Francis McNamee told Channel 2 Action News despite the troubled times, there’s been a renewed belief.

“People still realize their need of God and mostly they want that deep personal relationship with Him,” McNamee said. “Even though people might say the opposite, we see a tremendous hope. People are here and they want to be here.”

For people like Escarra and her friends, the amount of worshipers who come to the service isn’t a surprise.

“I would expect that, it’s a very holy day,” Escarra said.

There will be 15 masses on Easter Sunday, from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

WSB-TV Gets Real: FDA proposal would ban chemical in hair straighteners reportedly linked to cancer

©2023 Cox Media Group