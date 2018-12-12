Children get items on their Christmas lists as they shop with a cop

ATLANTA - Some metro children got some of their Christmas wish lists fulfilled, thanks to local police officers.
Channel 2 Action News' cameras were there Wednesday as members of the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 623 met up with the children at Atlantic Station.
The officers took them to have breakfast with Santa, and then to Target to shop with a cop.
"Is that a Furby? I don't know what that is." - Lt. Robert Boyd— Atlanta Police Dept (@Atlanta_Police) December 12, 2018
We had so much fun today checking out toys on our heads with the kids during #SantaCop2018! Each child got to spend $200 on Christmas presents at Target in Midtown. #APDCares #WeLoveATL pic.twitter.com/CUdyzNDyCb
“I’m very, very thankful. I think they're doing a really good thing and it’s for a good cause,” Jacobi McGhee said as he went shopping with one of the police officers.
This is the 30th year in a row that the group has held the event for children in the community.
