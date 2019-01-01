Child shot while in front yard celebrating New Year's

Atlanta police are investigating after a child was shot on New Year's.
We have a reporter and photographer at the scene talking to police for live updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to a person shot call in the 100 block of Griffin Street Northwest just after midnight.
They said a child, between the ages of 7 and 10, was in the front yard when he was shot.
The child was taken to the hospital and is stable.
Police believe the child may have been hit by stray gunfire.
