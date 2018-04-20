Child killed in wreck on I-285 in Fulton County

ATLANTA - A 4-year-old was killed in a wreck involving two tractor trailers along I-285 Thursday afternoon.
Several people were inured in the crash involving two tractor-trailers and a car on I-285 near Washington Road, officials confirmed Thursday.
Lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
The GSP is handling the investigation.
