  • Child killed in wreck on I-285 in Fulton County

    By: Raisa Habersham | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A 4-year-old was killed in a wreck involving two tractor trailers along I-285 Thursday afternoon.

    Several people were inured in the crash involving two tractor-trailers and a car on I-285 near Washington Road, officials confirmed Thursday.

    Lanes reopened shortly after 8 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. 

    The GSP is handling the investigation.

