Child hit by car in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a child was hit by a car on Tuesday afternoon.

Atlanta police say they were called to Springdale Road off Cleveland Avenue just after 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say a juvenile boy sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car involved remained on the scene.

