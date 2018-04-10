  • Child hit by car moments after getting off MARTA bus

    ATLANTA - MARTA officials say a child was taken to the hospital when she was hit by a car after getting off a MARTA bus.

    MARTA's spokesperson Stephany Fisher said the incident happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of Jonesboro Road and McWilliams Road in southeast Atlanta.

    “She was with her mom on the bus, ran behind it and got hit by a car crossing the street,” Fisher said.

    Her mother did not get off the bus with her, Fisher said.

    The child was taken to the hospital whre she was listed as stable.

    The driver remained on the scene, police said. No charges are anticipated. 

