Child found after shooting suspect speeds away from Atlanta scene, police say

ATLANTA — A child is safe after a shooting suspect fled the scene with the child still in the car.

Police say they responded to an apartment complex on Conley Road just after 3:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Atlanta officers say the suspect, whose identity has not been released, sped away from the scene in a car with a child inside.

The child was later found safe.

Police did not confirm where the child was found or how the child became involved in the incident.

Investigators cannot confirm if the car was stolen.

No arrests have been made.

