Chick-fil-A gives $100,000 to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for Kids at Heart program

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A gave a big check to support a program helping parents, caregivers and families of patients with congenital heart defects a boost.

The popular chicken restaurant was at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on Friday to present a $100,000 check to support the hospital’s Kids at Heart program.

The funds were raised during the month of September, when Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Atlanta area worked to raise money with their Chocolate Chunk Cookie fundraiser.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

“On behalf of Chick-fil-A Atlanta, we are honored to continue our collaboration with the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Kids at Heart Program,” Chris Liberatore, the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Cleveland said. “Witnessing the remarkable unity of our community rallying behind children facing congenital heart defects and their families has been nothing short of awe-inspiring.”

According to a release from a Chick-fil-A spokesman, the Kids at Heart program gives families, caregivers and parents of children with congenital heart defects social, emotional and educational support and is the only program of its kind at a children’s hospital in the U.S.

The $100,000 is the latest donation in a group of donations made by Chick-fil-A to CHOA since 2017, totaling more than $840,000 according to the restaurant company’s announcement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Chick-fil-A tests drone delivery service at select restaurants

©2023 Cox Media Group