0 CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen U-Haul goes airborne during wild chase

ATLANTA - A wild police chase in Atlanta was caught on camera when a stolen U-Haul went airborne.

It happened early Tuesday near the Inman Park/Reynoldstown MARTA station.

“Came outside and I was like, 'Oh wow, there’s a U-Haul over there,' and it was all the way at the top of the hill, and there were cops everywhere," Pat Woowong told Channel 2's Justin Wilfon.

Woowong captured the dramatic moment on his home surveillance camera.

The U-Haul was seen flying down the street and right up an embankment, which caused it to go airborne.

Police believe 19-year-old Christopher Arline stole the truck from the U-Haul facility on Candler Road in DeKalb County.

An officer said he saw the vehicle driving suspiciously moments before the chase began.

TRENDING STORIES:

Over the several-mile pursuit, officers said Arline nearly hit two officers who attempted to stop him.

“It was crazy. I couldn’t believe that that happened,” Woowong said.

DeKalb police records show it was one of 13 stolen vehicles from the Candler Road location in just the past three months.

We’ve reported on thieves using moving vans to steal things, but in this case, police said they found nothing inside.

For neighbors, it’s a chase they won’t soon forget.

“I hate it. I hate it,” neighbor Larry Platt said.

U-Haul representatives said they’re now looking at ways to improve security at the Candler Road location, including adding more lighting.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.