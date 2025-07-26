Care-a-Thon 2025: $2,125,255 raised

ATLANTA — Thank you, Atlanta! With your support, WSB Radio raised a record-breaking $2,125,255 and counting with the 2025 WSB Radio Care-a-Thon!

Donations made to the WSB Care-a-Thon will help fund family support services, research, and the Fellowship Program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

Learn more at choa.org/careathon.

