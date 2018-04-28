0 Card skimmers becoming more popular, less detectable

ATLANTA - It’s a crime that is becoming more and more popular across the country and right here in metro Atlanta: card skimming.

In many cases, the devices used to collect your personal information are high-tech and virtually undetectable.

What’s even more disturbing is many of the devices are in plain sight.

In November, Channel 2 Action News reported on a card skimmer that had been placed on an ATM inside the food court at Lenox Square.

A viewer sent video to Channel 2’s Carl Willis showing a couple install two devices on the ATM.

"I see the guy applying a lot of pressure in the top right corner. I thought that was abnormal," the man said.

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES STORIES:

Is legal pot a good thing? We travel to Colorado to get the real story

50+ horses missing across southeast after vet student ‘adopts' them

City to open investigation into bonuses, party prizes by former Atlanta mayor Sgt. Paul Cooper, with the Atlanta Police Department’s major fraud unit, said if scammers are bold enough to hit a mall ATM, there are likely many more devices out there. "We do try to target these people. We see that they tend to cross state lines; they may be working the entire eastern seaboard right now," Cooper told Willis at the time. In many cases, thieves are creating overlays that will collect and store your credit/debit card information. In Pottsgrove Township, Pennsylvania, thieves were caught on-camera placing a skimming device over a point-of-sale pad right at the register in the checkout line of an Aldi grocery store. "What I found both interesting and disturbing, is to see how easily you can overlook one of these devices,” Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Chief Michael Foltz told Channel 2 Action News in a Skype interview. “The ones that we saw (in these cases) are simply overlays, they go over the keypad. The swipe part, it grabs the magnetic information off your swipe card and the keypad collects you PIN." A Channel 2 Action News investigation has discovered the keypads at the bank teller window could tell information about you to the next person in line. What happened when we went undercover in local banks, MONDAY on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. Surveillance video showed one man place an overlay on the POS device, while another man distracted the clerk. Within seconds, the device was set. Foltz said the device wasn’t found for another week-and-a-half. He said the more sophisticated devices use Bluetooth technology to collect your account information right to their computers. In another case, Foltz said thieves placed a skimmer over the POS pad at a gas station, within inches of where the store clerk stood. Foltz told Channel 2 Action News one of the best things you can do as a consumer is to learn what to look for. He offered advice with some things to you can do to make sure you don’t become a victim: Closely examine the device you're going to use. If something looks out of place, ask the clerk to take your card and process it directly through the register.

If it has a chip reader, use your card through the chip reader. It is more secure than if you swipe it.

Consumers should be watching their credit, watch their statements. If you're not watching it, it may be too late.

Take advantage of credit monitoring.

Also use any technology your bank may offer to let you know where there is suspicious activity on your account.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.