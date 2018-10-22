0 Candidates bring in big names to help campaign for governor

ATLANTA - Georgia’s race for governor is drawing national attention and national political figures are flocking to the Peach State to campaign for both candidates.

A lot of those national political figures see Georgia’s gubernatorial race as a microcosm for what’s happening politically across the united states.

Channel 2 political reporter Richard Elliot was there as Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp greeted well-wishers inside Buckhead’s White House diner.

With polls showing the race for governor still very tight, both sides are bringing in big names to campaign with them.

Rubio told the crowd to vote early so they don’t miss out.

“It’s not the last day you can vote, which is two weeks from Tuesday, but you can vote now, and I encourage you to do so if you haven’t already done so,” Rubio said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Kemp said turnout is the key to winning this election.

“We have got to turnout. We’ve got to turn out to be able to do that. We cannot leave one single vote at home,” Kemp said.

Early voting was also on the mind of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

Elliot was also there Monday morning as Abrams cast her early vote at her south DeKalb voting precinct.

Sunday, she brought in her big name to help her campaign.

New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker said Abrams is a rising star in the Democratic Party.

“I’m traveling all across America, and perhaps the most electric leader arising from the entire country is Stacey Abrams,” Booker said.

Abrams told the crowd that voter turnout will be key to her winning the election in two weeks.

“We know that change happens when people actually stand up and vote, that we are electing our leaders and our leaders set the course of our state,” Abrams said.

Our latest polls show there aren’t a lot of undecideds out there, so turning out their supporters will be key to this election.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.