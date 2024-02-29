Burglary goes up in smoke: Atlanta officers find over 2,200 cartons of cigarettes in man’s truck

ATLANTA — A man is behind bars after officials found nearly 1,500 cartons of stolen cigarettes in his rented truck.

Atlanta police said on Feb. 16, officers recieved reports from the Rockmart Police Department that a yellow Penske truck they were looking for was on Caroline Street NE in the Edgewood Retail District.

According to RPD, the truck had been involved in a burglary the night before, where 1,492 cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

When officers arrived, they noticed a man wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants standing close to the truck.

In body cam footage from Atlanta police, the man quickly walked away from the truck after seeing one of the officers. Luckily, officers caught him by the Wells Fargo down the street.

After getting a search warrant, officers opened the truck to find 2,218 cartons of cigarettes, 1,492 of those being related to the burglary in Rockmart. Officers also found ski masks and a pair of bolt cutters inside the truck.

Officials did not say if the other cartons of cigarettes were stolen.

The suspect, identified as Deanthony Blocker, was found in possession of the truck’s keys. He was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

