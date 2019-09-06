Burglars target neighborhood, break into 7 homes in last month

ATLANTA - Burglars are targeting a southwest Atlanta neighborhood, hitting seven homes in the past month.
Home surveillance video shows one of those burglars trying to kick in the door to one of those homes.
It didn't work, but he still managed to get inside the house in the Browns Mill Park neighborhood.
"Going back to the same place and working the same area. It's inevitable," one homeowner told Channel 2's Matt Johnson.
TONIGHT AT 11: Why homeowners say the break-ins are not only bad for safety, but also bad for the future of the area, on the Channel 2 Action News.
