Buckhead road flooded as crews investigate potential water main break

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management is investigating a potential water main break on Tuesday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over Howell Mill Road near Roberta Drive and saw a large portion of the road flooded with dirt and water.

All the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Crews say homes and businesses in the area might see a disruption of water.

DWM said the water service interruption is impacting 75 homes, one business and eight fire hydrants. Crews have shut off an eight inch water main for emergency repairs.

There is no estimated time for when the water main will be fixed and water service restored.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group