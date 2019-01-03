Brother of man charged with murdering parents: 'I was baffled'

ATLANTA - A man is charged with murdering his own mother and stepfather and then setting their home on fire.
Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus spoke exclusively with the suspect’s brother, who said he's still trying to comprehend how he instantly lost half his family.
Willie Jenkins said his mother, Deborah Hubbard, was so proud to finally own a home. Fire damaged it, and firefighters discovered her and her husband’s bodies inside. Jenkins misses her a lot and said he often talked to her twice a day.
“Very independent woman who took care of everybody. She would give the shirt off her back to any soul,” he said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Jenkins told us from Buffalo, New York, that his mom was married to Harry Hubbard for about a decade. He said his oldest sibling, Keith Sylvester, 47, visited them daily and helped out.
On Saturday, Sylvester was charged with two counts of murder in connection with their deaths.
Jenkins believes Atlanta police got the right guy, but it was still shocking.
"I was baffled, and I don’t understand. There are a lot of questions I have for him, because he was assisting with the investigation and trying to keep the family together," Jenkins said.
Jenkins said he’s left in tatters. Here’s a photo with Hubbard and her four kids, including Sylvester on the far right. Jenkins calls his brother’s behavior the deepest betrayal.
“I don’t think it could get any more heinous than that," he said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}