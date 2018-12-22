Major gas leak in West Midtown prompts evacuations

ATLANTA - Construction crews struck a natural gas line in West Midtown Saturday, producing what officials say is a "significant leak."
The Atlanta Fire Department confirms crews hit one or two gas lines beneath the ground on Taylor Street. Crews are now digging out the lines to find the best way to cap off the leak. Taylor Street is blocked between Defoors and Chattahoochee avenues.
Atlanta Fire is also asking people to avoid the area.
Some nearby townhomes have been evacuated. It is unclear when repairs will be completed.
The latest on when repairs will be completed on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
