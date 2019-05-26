All-clear given after bomb threat downtown, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have given the all-clear after responding to a called-in bomb threat in downtown Atlanta Saturday night.
Channel 2's Audrey Washington was on Forsyth St., where a SWAT team was requested.
Police said the bomb threat was called in near a Greyhound Bus station.
Brotherton St. was blocked as authorities investigated.
A bag at the scene was found to contain personal items.
The area is between Memorial Drive SW and Trinity Ave SW in south downtown.
