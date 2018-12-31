0 Father charged after 2-year-old shot 6-year-old sister, police say

ATLANTA - A father has been taken into custody after police said his 2-year-old got hold of his gun and accidentally shot his 6-year-old sister.

Police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that 45-year-old Antonio Stephens is being charged with reckless conduct and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Police said Stephens' 6-year-old daughter was shot around 9 p.m. at 1975 North Ave. She was taken to Egleston Hospital and was alert and conscious.

Police and family members originally said she was shot twice in the chest, but investigators now say the daughter was shot once in the hand before the bullet hit her in the chest.

Channel 2's Micheal Seiden was in northwest Atlanta Saturday night as police investigated the scene.

UPDATE: Investigators are now telling us that the 6-year-old girl was shot in the hand. Initial reports from police and family indicated that little girl had been shot twice in the chest. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) December 30, 2018

.@bbryantWSB and I are headed to reported shooting involving 6-year-old child. — Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) December 30, 2018

Before police updated the information, Seiden spoke with a woman who said she was the child's godmother. She said she was told her goddaughter was shot twice in the chest.

Investigators said her mother was by her side as she was rushed to the hospital.

Police said there was a gathering at the home with multiple kids in the house and at some point a gun went off.

Investigators are interviewing multiple people who were inside the home at the time. Police said the child's mother called 911.

