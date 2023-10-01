Braves star Matt Olson serves as grand marshal for food bank’s parade

EAST POINT, Ga. — Atlanta Braves star Matt Olson served as the grand marshal for the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s parade to kick off their 36th Food-A-Thon on Friday in East Point.

The Atlanta Apartment Association (AAA) spearheaded the annual program that helped deliver over 6 million meals to those in need last year.

Olson threw out a ceremonial “first pitch” with a can of donated food.

Participating companies joined the parade and dropped off donations collected through the months-long campaign.

During the 36-year partnership between the AAA and the Food Bank, the Food-A-Thon has generated more than 136 million meals for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Olson led Major League Baseball this season in both home runs and runs batted in.

The Braves begin their postseason games on Saturday, October 7 at Truist Park.

