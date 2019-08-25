Busy section of Boulevard reopens; police investigating shooting in Atlanta

A busy Atlanta street has reopened, but police are still investigating a shooting in northeast Atlanta.
The shooting happened in the 600 block of Boulevard around 10:15 a.m, according to Atlanta police.
Channel 2 Action News learned Boulevard was closed between North Avenue and Ponce De Leon but reopened just before 12:30 p.m.
Police say a man was shot and taken to Atlanta Medical Center, where the man is stable.
The initial investigation found the victim had been in a fight when he was shot.
The victim had warrants for drug-related charges, according to police.
