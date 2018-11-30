0 Booting company employee claims self-defense in shooting outside Buckhead bar

ATLANTA - The parking lot attendant who shot a man in the leg when he disputed his car being booted walked out of jail Thursday.

Alexander Bland Jr. turned himself in to police Wednesday for a reckless conduct charge.

[RELATED: Booting company employee shoots man outside Buckhead bar, police say]

“It’s not even reckless conduct. It’s justifiable conduct that he did in self-defense,” said Lawrence Zimmerman, Bland’s attorney. “My client was scared for his life.”

Bland, an employee of Empire Parking Services, was involved in an altercation at a Buckhead parking lot on Roswell Road early Thanksgiving morning. Bland was doing his job at the lot when two men became irate their car had been booted, Zimmerman said.

“He was totally taken by surprise by these gentlemen’s actions and threats,” said Zimmerman.

TRENDING STORIES:

He said the two men made threats and approached Bland, so he grabbed his gun from inside his SUV.

“They threatened to take his gun and kept approaching him. That’s when he fired a shot,” Zimmerman said.

[RELATED: Man says employee from booting company pointed gun at him]

The bullet struck Matthew Stevens in the leg. We spoke with Stevens the day after it happened. He showed us the bullet hole in his clothing and his blood-stained hoodie. Stevens described how he felt when he saw Bland grab his gun.

Matthew Stevens was shot in the leg during the dispute. WSB-TV

“I was fearing for my life. I put my hands up, saying, 'Chill! Chill! Chill!' At first, I didn’t even notice I was shot, but I felt myself limping," Stevens said.

Zimmerman showed Channel 2's Wendy Corona a picture of a busted door jam on Bland’s SUV that he said the men broke in their aggression. Zimmerman said Bland is a military veteran “who has defended this country, defended our freedoms and unfortunately on this night, he was defending himself.”

Stevens turned himself in to police Thursday evening to face charges for simple battery and criminal damage to property.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.