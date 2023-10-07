Police give all clear after bomb threat reported at Atlanta City Hall

ATLANTA — Police say everything is safe after bomb threats were reported at Atlanta City Hall on Saturday morning.

Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that multiple threats were made against the government building on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta.

APD Homeland Security and Bomb Squad searched the building and the area to make sure everything was cleared.

Channel 2 Action News crews on the scene saw K9 units searching the building.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

There is no word on if there are any suspects.

