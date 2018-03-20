World of Coca-Cola reopens after bomb threat

ATLANTA - The World of Coca-Cola has reopened hours after a bomb threat forces evacuations.
The Atlanta attraction said it was "notified of a potential threat to the safety of our guests" Tuesday morning.
Police dogs were used to search the building on Baker Street, Atlanta police officer Lisa Bender said.
We’re working to learn more about the threat, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The World of Coca-Cola was later reopened after law enforcement gave the all-clear.
Here's the statement from Coca-Cola:
"Today at our World of Coca-Cola attraction, we were notified of a potential threat to the safety of our guests. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the facility while law enforcement agencies investigated the validity of the claims. Law enforcement agencies have given the all clear, and World of Coca-Cola is in the process of re-opening to guests."
Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}