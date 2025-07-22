Body camera video shows Atlanta police arrest man randomly firing shots

ATLANTA — Police have released body camera video of a man being arrested for firing shots at people in downtown Atlanta.

Investigators say Roderick Eaford was shooting at people walking near Georgia State University’s campus.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco broke down the body camera video during Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

An officer was patrolling the area when he heard the gunfire.

The body camera video shows that officer taking off in search of the source of the sound.

At the same time, someone else flagged down other officers and said a stranger started shooting at them. They were able to give the officers a good description of the suspect, later identified as Eaford.

The officer who was patrolling spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description.

TRENDING STORIES:

“That wasn’t me,” Eaford can be heard saying in the body camera footage. “I swear that wasn’t me.”

Officers found the pistol they say Eaford tossed into the bushes.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail on charges of reckless conduct, discharging a gun, obstruction, terroristic threats and gun possession charges.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group