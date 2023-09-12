‘Blue Mass’ honors first responders in Atlanta on September 11

ATLANTA — First responders were honored in Atlanta on September 11 at the Cathedral of Christ the King where a solemn service was held.

The service was called a “Blue Mass.”

Blue referred to the color of the uniforms that so many first responders wear.

Monday morning dozens of first responders who bravely serve Atlantans were in the first few rows of the sanctuary.

Outside the cathedral, a huge American flag was held in place by two massive fire engines.

Inside there was tremendous respect for that flag and a group of courageous men and women who sat in the front rows.

“And our admiration for your daily commitment to run toward the chaos when the rest of us run away,” Rev. Dock Hollingsworth said during the service.

The special Catholic liturgy recalled the events of September 11, 2001, and the enormous loss of innocent lives.

It was a moment to honor first responders.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens told those who attended that brave public servants showed up then and they show up now.

“They show up never knowing exactly what they may face,” Dickens said.

Atlanta’s police and fire officials say the spirit of service and sacrifice has endured.

“It was a staple of history. Something that took place and can never be forgotten,” one fire official said.

As the heroes departed the sanctuary, the church’s schoolchildren were waiting with a standing ovation to let them know they were appreciated and loved.

